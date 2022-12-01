Independent Medellin He achieved his long-awaited qualification to the Colombian soccer grand final, and now he will fight for the star of the end of the year.

El Poderoso qualified for the final on the last date of group B, which had dramatic overtones because DIM could not beat Pasto on a visit, tied 0-0, while Águilas Doradas, who was their only pursuer, tied at Pascual Guerrero against América, 1-1.

Medellín led the group at this final date, they needed to win so as not to have anguish, and since they couldn’t, they suffered until the end, because an Águilas goal would have left them empty-handed.

The Powerful, led by the exporter David Gonzalez, celebrated his classification with euphoria, and now he is getting ready to face the dispute of the star. As the game in Pasto finished first, the DIM players had a lot of anxiety watching the Cali game on their cell phones, until everything was consumed.

close draw

Both teams came out with an offensive vocation, Medellín was looking for the opposite goal with more desire than precision, Pasto wanted to make his home respected and end a great campaign with decorum. Pasto had a risk play starting the game, but he lacked aim to Adrian Estaciowhen he finished off at minute 2.

The first half was discreet at the Libertad stadium, since there were only three scoring chances, one for the local team and two for the visitor. The clearest was Luciano Pons’ header hitting the post before Diego Martínez watched. With América’s partial victory against Águilas, the powerful felt calmer with the draw.

In the complementary stage, both teams came out with the same roster with which they had finished the first half. At minute 5, Facundo Boné headed, warned of risk in the Antioquia goal. Medellín advanced lines, while Pasto waited and counterattacked.

Around minute 10, Jeison Medina had a very clear chance to score, but Andrés Cadavid was attentive to avoid the Pasto striker’s shot. Diber Cambindo responded after a minute, with a mid-distance shot that came off easily for goalkeeper Martínez.

Pasto generated a dangerous arrival at minute 24 through Jeison Malagón, but the DIM defense rejected the ball, sending it into a corner kick. After that play, the ball ended up very far from the goal controlled by Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo.

At minute 34, Águilas Doradas tied their match in Cali and Pasto generated danger through Medina, but Marmolejo was attentive in a double play to save his goal.

The last few minutes were tense, Medellín had a hard time holding the ball, while Pasto attacked, but it wasn’t deep. At the end of the match, they signed the third goalless draw this semester. The DIM, to think about the final.

