Thursday, March 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellín wins and qualifies for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Medellín wins and qualifies for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores


close

Medellin

Medellin

Medellin

They beat Magallanes 2-0 and left the aggregate 3-1 in their favor.

See also  The formation of Boca Juniors the day they won their last Copa Libertadores de América, 15 years ago today

Independent Medellin defeated 2-0 at Magellanleft the aggregate 3-1 and qualified for the group stage of the Libertadores Cupwith a good performance from the striker Luciano Ponswho scored the two goals.

Advance…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Nairo Quintana lost the lead, but won the love of a child in Catalonia

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellín #wins #qualifies #group #stage #Copa #Libertadores

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Four classics announced for Nintendo Switch Online Atomix

Four classics announced for Nintendo Switch Online Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result