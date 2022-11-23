Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Medellín wins and puts group B of the League in a heart attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
DIM

DIM vs. Eagles in group B.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

DIM vs. Eagles in group B.

The Powerful prevailed this Tuesday in a game interrupted by rain.

Independent Medellin came to life, beat this Tuesday Golden Eagles, 2-1 at the Atanasio Girardot, and squeezed group B of the League.

It was a game that had gone through the water, with an intense downpour that forced their suspension in the first half, when Águilas was winning 0-1.

After the wait and after confirming that the match was being played this Tuesday, Medellín came out determined, took advantage of the spaces and managed to come back with goals from Cadavid and Pons.

Powerful comeback

DIM vs. Eagles in group B, in the rain.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Águilas, who had more than enough in the group, with 9 points out of 9 disputed, gave Atanasio a scare, by going up on the scoreboard, with a score of Marco Perezpenalty.

PABLO ROMERO AND SOCCER

