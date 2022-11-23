Medellín wins and puts group B of the League in a heart attack

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
DIM vs. Eagles in group B.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
The Powerful prevailed this Tuesday in a game interrupted by rain.
November 22, 2022, 11:49 PM
Independent Medellin came to life, beat this Tuesday Golden Eagles, 2-1 at the Atanasio Girardot, and squeezed group B of the League.
It was a game that had gone through the water, with an intense downpour that forced their suspension in the first half, when Águilas was winning 0-1.
After the wait and after confirming that the match was being played this Tuesday, Medellín came out determined, took advantage of the spaces and managed to come back with goals from Cadavid and Pons.
Powerful comeback
Águilas, who had more than enough in the group, with 9 points out of 9 disputed, gave Atanasio a scare, by going up on the scoreboard, with a score of Marco Perezpenalty.
PABLO ROMERO AND SOCCER
