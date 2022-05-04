Medellín was very bad in the South American Cup: it lost in Ecuador

Independiente Medellín was left very badly off, on the field and in the stands, after losing 3-2 against 9 de Octubre, the last in the first division of Ecuador, and seriously compromised its chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana .

The team led by Julio Comesaña tied the score twice, but their performance was very poor and the serious mistakes they made put their continuity in the tournament at risk.

To top it off, the red fans who traveled to the match behaved badly. The local goalkeeper, Jorge Pinos, was injured by a projectile launched from the area where the visiting fans were, which delayed the start of the second half.

News in development.

