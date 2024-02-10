Santa Fe is hit. The defeat in El Campín 0-1 against Bucaramanga and the loss against La Equidad by the same score were hard setbacks, from which the team will try to recover, at the Atanasio Girardot, against Independiente Medellín (8:20 pm Win TV Sports+).

Santa Fe has its fans worried about its weak presentation in the last two games, in which a team was seen without ideas, flat and vulnerable. Those defeats raised alarm bells for the coach. Pablo Peiranowho needs to raise the level of the squad in the match on the fifth day.

