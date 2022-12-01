Medellin vs. Pereira: who starts at home? This will be the end

Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) drew a 0-0 draw against Deportivo Pasto this Wednesday, with which they got their ticket to play the final of the Colombian league.

Subsequently, Sports Pereira he beat Junior on the road and also got into the fight for the title.

Those led by David González started this crucial game with the advantage of not depending on any other result and in the end they managed to win Group B with 11 points. DIM’s progress was favored because Águilas Doradas, the other team that had a chance of being a finalist, drew 1-1 with América de Cali.

Pereira did his homework in Barranquilla. He won with two goals from Leonardo Castro. In addition, Millonarios and Santa Fe tied in Bogotá and were left out.

This will be the end

The final starts in the stadium Hernan Ramirez Villegas. The tentative date, pending confirmation, will be December 3 or 4.

The second leg will be played at the stadium Atanasio Girardot, of Pereira, and it would be next December 7,

“Now the clubs will face each other for the title of the second half of the League. The series will begin in Pereira and end in Medellín,” says Dimayor.

Confirmation of the DImayor of dates and times is expected,

The regulations indicate: “If the finalist clubs tie on points (in the sum of phases I and II), for the purposes of defining the locality in the round-trip final, the club will be a visitor on the first date (first leg). that until now occupies the best position in the BetPlay DIMAYOR II 2022 League Reclassification Table”.

