Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellin vs. Pereira: who starts at home? This will be the end

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pereira vs. Medellin

Pereira vs. Medellin

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Pereira vs. Medellin

The teams that will go for the star of the League have been defined.

Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) drew a 0-0 draw against Deportivo Pasto this Wednesday, with which they got their ticket to play the final of the Colombian league.

Subsequently, Sports Pereira he beat Junior on the road and also got into the fight for the title.

Those led by David González started this crucial game with the advantage of not depending on any other result and in the end they managed to win Group B with 11 points. DIM’s progress was favored because Águilas Doradas, the other team that had a chance of being a finalist, drew 1-1 with América de Cali.

See also  Millionaires got entangled in the Atanasio: victory of Medellín

Pereira did his homework in Barranquilla. He won with two goals from Leonardo Castro. In addition, Millonarios and Santa Fe tied in Bogotá and were left out.

This will be the end

The final starts in the stadium Hernan Ramirez Villegas. The tentative date, pending confirmation, will be December 3 or 4.

The second leg will be played at the stadium Atanasio Girardot, of Pereira, and it would be next December 7,

“Now the clubs will face each other for the title of the second half of the League. The series will begin in Pereira and end in Medellín,” says Dimayor.

Confirmation of the DImayor of dates and times is expected,

The regulations indicate: “If the finalist clubs tie on points (in the sum of phases I and II), for the purposes of defining the locality in the round-trip final, the club will be a visitor on the first date (first leg). that until now occupies the best position in the BetPlay DIMAYOR II 2022 League Reclassification Table”.

See also  Tour de France: Hugo Houle's emotional tribute to his murdered brother

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellin #Pereira #starts #home

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lottery winner's wish comes true - and buys butter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.