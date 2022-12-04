Independent Medellin will seek this Sunday, in the first leg of the 2022-II League, to get closer to their seventh title in the Colombian league against Deportivo Pereira, that disputes its first final of the championship in 78 years of history. The match will be seen on Win Sports +, starting at 6 in the afternoon.

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, where both teams arrive motivated after having each won their home run.

DIM reached the final of the tournament after making a memorable comeback in Group B of the home runs, in which Águilas Doradas was emerging as finalist. However, the team led by David Gonzalez he got 7 points in the last three games, which allowed him to reach 11 points, one more than Águilas Doradas. The zone was completed by Deportivo Pasto, which accumulated eight integers, and América de Cali, which was last with four.

For Sunday’s match, González will have the backbone with which he reached the final, made up of goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera; the central Andrés Cadavid; midfielders Adrián Arregui and Andrés Ricaurte, and forwards Diber Cambindo and Luciano Pons.

The DIM coach is optimistic about winning the title, although he is aware that there is still “lack”. “We have to continue working hard to be able to achieve what we have proposed,” he said.

“The fact that Alejandro Restrepo and I are playing a final is something dreamed of. I wouldn’t say it’s because of youth, or generational change, there’s no age to prepare. It’s a prize for two people who have prepared and are lucky to be here,” added the former DIM goalkeeper.

Medellin vs. America in the Betplay League. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The great illusion of Deportivo Pereira

Under the leadership of Alejandro Restrepo, A young coach who has his second experience in the First Division in the team after coaching Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira dreams of lifting the league title for the first time.

Restrepo’s surprising team qualified in the “group of death” by beating Millonarios, Independiente Santa Fe and Junior from Barranquilla, who could not face a highly organized and lethal team.

Pereira finished Group A as the leader with 12 points, one more than Millonarios and three ahead of Santa Fe. Junior was last with one unit.

Action of the game Pereira vs. Junior. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

“There is no time to think about tiredness, about pain; This is the opportunity of our lives to leave our names in the history of this institution”, said DT Restrepo at a press conference.

The great figure of the team is the striker Leonardo Castro, the top scorer in the championship with 14 goals. The ‘Matecaña’ team also has other outstanding players such as goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, one of the highest performing soccer players in Colombia this year; the central veterans Andrés Correa and Carlos Ramírez, and the midfielders Maicol Medina and Jhonny Vásquez.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news