Monday, December 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellin vs. Pereira: memes from the final praise Chipi Chipi Castillo

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Memes

Memes of the final Medellín vs. Pereira.

Memes of the final Medellín vs. Pereira.

The first game of the League final ended in a draw.

Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) and Deportivo Pereira They met this Sunday in the first game of the Colombian league final from which none emerged victorious after a 1-1 draw on the scoreboard that lengthened the dispute without tipping the balance for either of the two clubs.

the memes

The goalkeeper’s great performance Chipi Chipi Castillofrom Pereira, and who saved a penalty, aroused all the humor on social networks, with the best memes.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellin #Pereira #memes #final #praise #Chipi #Chipi #Castillo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Seal Observatory depicts the "snail" nebula from the sky of Abu Dhabi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.