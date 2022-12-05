Medellin vs. Pereira: memes from the final praise Chipi Chipi Castillo

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Memes of the final Medellín vs. Pereira.
Memes of the final Medellín vs. Pereira.
The first game of the League final ended in a draw.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 04, 2022, 10:38 PM
Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) and Deportivo Pereira They met this Sunday in the first game of the Colombian league final from which none emerged victorious after a 1-1 draw on the scoreboard that lengthened the dispute without tipping the balance for either of the two clubs.
the memes
The goalkeeper’s great performance Chipi Chipi Castillofrom Pereira, and who saved a penalty, aroused all the humor on social networks, with the best memes.
SPORTS
More sports news
December 04, 2022, 10:38 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Medellin #Pereira #memes #final #praise #Chipi #Chipi #Castillo
Leave a Reply