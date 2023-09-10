Sunday, September 10, 2023
Medellin vs. National, LIVE: the classic paisa, only with red fans in the stands

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
Medellin vs. National, LIVE: the classic paisa, only with red fans in the stands

National vs. Medellin

National vs. Medellin

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

National vs. Medellin

The two teams are ahead of first place in the 2023-II League.

Independiente Medellín hosts Atlético Nacional in the 314th edition of the Antioquia classic, in an Atanasio Girardot stadium that only has red fans in the stands.

Follow the game here:

