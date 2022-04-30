Sunday, May 1, 2022
Medellin vs. National, live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
Medellin vs. National

Jéfferson Duque (right) fights with Juan Guillermo Arboleda.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Jéfferson Duque (right) fights with Juan Guillermo Arboleda.

Classic from Antioquia, which takes place in Envigado.

Deportivo Independiente Medellín receives Atlético Nacional, this Saturday from 4:05 in the afternoon, at the Polideportivo Sur stadium in Envigado, for date 18 in the I-2022 League.

Since October 2018, Deportivo Independiente Medellín has not beaten Atlético Nacional, by Colombian League..

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills)

The red team concentrated 24 players and although many changes could be expectedaccording to Julio Comesaña’s statements about the top priority is the League, it is expected that the main team will play.

Follow the match here.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

