This week the emotions of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores return, where Deportivo Independiente Medellín will have the difficult task of welcome the Uruguayan National at his home for date 4 of the group stage of the Conmebol contest.

It will be a key duel for the aspirations of the ‘powerful’ box that wants to take advantage of its location in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium to get an important victory that will keep him alive in Group B of the Copa Libertadores.

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Independent Medellin comes from achieving an important victory by 4-2 before metropolitan on May 3, but they must continue to reap victories in Group B, so as not to lose the ‘train’ of qualifying for the next phase.

The Antioquia team has signed an irregular campaign in the international tournament, in its first three presentations he achieved a victory, a tie and a defeat; the latter, at the hands of Nacional from Uruguay in Montevideo 2-1.

It will not be an easy task for Independiente Medellín, since they must break the losing streak against the Uruguayans. They have only managed to win one game in their five direct confrontations against ‘charrúa’ squads; It was in 2009 when they beat Peñarol 4-0 at home. In the four remaining games they fell twice and ended in a draw the other two.

Game schedule between Medellín and Nacional



Actions at the Atanasio Girardot stadium will begin this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Colombian time, where the peruvian referee Diego Mirko Haro Salary will be in charge of managing the actions of a key matchup of Group B of the Copa Libertadores.

Independent Medellin He is third in his area with 4 points, and if he wins, he would climb to the first position currently occupied by his rival on duty with 7 units.

The game between Colombians and Uruguayans can be enjoyed through the ESPN live signal and on the Star + platform. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute of the match through Antena 2 and Caracol Radio.

possible formations



Medellin: Andrés Marmolejo; Daniel Londoño, Víctor Moreno, Andrés Cadavid, Yulián Gómez; David Loaiza, Jaime Alvarado, Andrés Ricaurte; Edwuin Cetré, Luciano Pons and Díber Cambindo.

Technician(s): Sebastian Botero

National of Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Leandro Lozano, Fabian Noguera, Diego Polenta, Camilo Candido; Diego Rodríguez, Yonatan Rodríguez, Alfonso Trezza, Franco Fagúndez, Diego Zabala; Juan Ignacio Ramirez.

Technical: Alvaro Gutierrez Felscher

HAROLD YEPES

