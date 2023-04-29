Deportivo Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional are finalizing details for what will be the exciting classic paisa that will be held this Saturday, April 29 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium and where the powerful will act as local.

The duel of teams from Antioquia, It will be the ‘highlight’ on Saturday of date 17 of the BetPlay League, where the person in charge of delivering justice will be the experienced Colombian referee Wílmar Alexander Roldán.

How do the teams get to the game?

Independent Medellin comes ‘tuned’ in the BetPlay League 2023 I, in their last three games they have managed to reap 9 points after the victories against Deportivo Cali, Atlético Bucaramanga and Atlético Huila.

In addition, those led by coach David González will seek to succeed in the classic ‘paisa’ to establish themselves in the group of eight, the powerful one is eighth in the standings with 22 points, 10 units behind the leader, Águilas Doradas.

For his part, Atlético Nacional will try to leave behind the ‘storm’ unleashed in recent weeks Due to the conflicts with the stands, Paulo Autuori’s cast wants to focus on the BetPlay League and add three to get closer to the top of the table, where is seventh with 22 points and a goal difference of plus 6.

The duel against the DIM It will be a key game for the green of the mountain who wants to straighten his path in the Opening 2023in their last 5 games they have only managed to add 6 points after a win, three draws and a loss.

History of the classic paisa

National Athletic history is in its favor facing Independiente Medellín, the purslane team has achieved 127 games, while the powerful has achieved 92 wins; the tie was imposed in 100 games of the 312 commitments played in the BetPlay League.

The last confrontation between the two teams took place on March 25 for date 10 of the BetPlay League; a 1-1 draw prevailed on the scoreboard after the goals of Luciano Pons for DIM and Dorlan Pabón for purslane.

Where to watch Nacional vs DIM live, time, channel and transmission?

The game that will take place in an Atanasio Girardot dressed in red, It will begin this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The live broadcast of the match will be through Win Sports + and on some radio stations in the country.

