Independent of Medellin and Millonaries FC They will face each other in their debut in the Colombian soccer home run, both are part of Group B and it will be this Saturday, May 20, when they meet.
Medellin he qualified eighth with 29 points and closed with two wins; while on your own, millionaires closed with two draws, but has six consecutive games without defeat, to qualify in second place with 38 points.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: no transmission.
streaming: Fanatiz Mexico and ViX+.
Channel: RCN.
streaming: WinSports+.
Medellin: 2 wins.
millionaires: 2 wins.
Tie: 1 draws.
Medellin: VVED D.
millionaires: EEVV E.
Medellin He comes from thrashing in his last commitment prior to the home runs, he thrashed 4-0 at home against Union Magdalena.
Medellin Lineup: Vasques, Londoño, Moreno, Cadavid, Gomez Mosquera; Torres, Loatza; Cetré, Ricaurte, Ibargüen and Pons.
Banking: Jonathan Marulanda, Deinner Quiñones, Jaime Alvarado, Jordy Monroy, Diber Cambindo, Andrés Mosquera and David Palacios.
Daniel Catano he suffered a grade II sprain in his right ankle in the team’s last game, so his participation this weekend is in doubt, depending on how his evolution progresses.
Millionaires Lineup: Dark; Perlaza, Llinás, Vargas, Arias; Castro Espinosa, Vega, Silva; Uribe, Ruiz and Castro.
Banking: Steven Victoria, Luis Paredes, Ricardo Rosales, Jhoan Mejía, Alex Moreno, Jhonatan González.
millionaires is the favorite as it is the sub-leader of the table, and although they will be visitors, they have accumulated six games without losing, although it must be considered that Medellin It comes from two games in a row with wins, so they will look for the result in favor, the result will be between a tie and the win of the visit, let’s go with the tie.
Medellin 2-2 Millionaires.
