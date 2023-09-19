Medellin vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the game minute by minute

Millonarios beat Bucaramanga this Friday, at the El Campín stadium, and this Monday they already have new proof, in the match on date 12 of the League, against Independiente Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, from 8:50 pm TV from Win+.

After having lost the classic against Santa Fe, the victory against Bucaramanga fell like a balm for the ambassador team, which shakes itself up and enters the fight to get into the group of the best eight. The team recovered its good feelings and effectiveness. In the process, the players regain confidence to get the championship back on track.

Minute by minute

SPORTS