Medellin vs. Millionaires, LIVE: Edwuin Cetré draws again at the Atanasio

Millionaires visit Independiente Medellín in the first match of group B, in the semifinal home runs of the League, at the Atanasio Girardor stadium, in the capital of Antioquia.

The game is 2-2: Beckham Castro put Millos ahead, Víctor Moreno equalized for the DIM, Jorge Arias scored the second blue and Edwin Cetré, from a free kick, left everything the same again. .

The team led by Alberto Gamero comes out with the obligation to seek the League title, elusive since 2017, and goal of samarium since he took over the professional team, in 2020.

Medellín, for its part, qualified for the semifinals on the last date, beating Unión Magdalena 4-0, after an irregular campaign that cost coach David González his job.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Medellín and Millionaires