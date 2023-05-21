Medellin vs. Millionaires, LIVE: Edwuin Cetré draws again at the Atanasio

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Medellin vs. millionaires
Jaiver Nieto. TIME
Medellin vs. millionaires
The first game of group B is played in the semifinal home runs.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires visit Independiente Medellín in the first match of group B, in the semifinal home runs of the League, at the Atanasio Girardor stadium, in the capital of Antioquia.
The game is 2-2: Beckham Castro put Millos ahead, Víctor Moreno equalized for the DIM, Jorge Arias scored the second blue and Edwin Cetré, from a free kick, left everything the same again. .
The team led by Alberto Gamero comes out with the obligation to seek the League title, elusive since 2017, and goal of samarium since he took over the professional team, in 2020.
Medellín, for its part, qualified for the semifinals on the last date, beating Unión Magdalena 4-0, after an irregular campaign that cost coach David González his job.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Medellín and Millionaires
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Medellin #Millionaires #LIVE #Edwuin #Cetré #draws #Atanasio
Leave a Reply