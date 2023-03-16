Medellin vs. Magallanes, live: DIM, for the group stage of the Libertadores

Independiente Medellín seeks a victory against Magallanes, from Chile, to return to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores after three years. The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Both teams are bound to win, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the El Teniente stadium in Rancagua. If the tie persists, they will have to go for the kicks from the penalty spot.

The loser of the series will advance to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. The draw for the next instance of the two Conmebol tournaments will be on March 22.

Alignments of Medellín and Magallanes

