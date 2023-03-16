Thursday, March 16, 2023
Medellin vs. Magallanes, live: DIM, for the group stage of the Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
Medellin vs. Magallanes, live: DIM, for the group stage of the Libertadores


The game is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Independiente Medellín seeks a victory against Magallanes, from Chile, to return to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores after three years. The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Both teams are bound to win, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the El Teniente stadium in Rancagua. If the tie persists, they will have to go for the kicks from the penalty spot.

The loser of the series will advance to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. The draw for the next instance of the two Conmebol tournaments will be on March 22.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Medellín and Magallanes

