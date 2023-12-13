Independent Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla They face each other this Wednesday in the second leg final of the League 2023-II. In between, the glory of the champion. But deep down, a jackpot, cold and hard.

It may be of interest to you: The National Team has a luxury guest: this was Messi's visit to the concentration

The team of Arturo Reyes took place in Barranquilla, on an afternoon of inspiration from Carlos Bacca, and arrives with the series 3-2 in its favor. But the DIM has everything to turn that reality around.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The motivation is clearly sporting, but it must be said that deep down there is also a very, very attractive economic interest. A million-dollar loot is at stake.

Also: Attractive athlete changes football for Onlyfans: she defies censorship with her photos

In total, the champion of the 2023-II League will be able to bill up to 3.5 million insured dollars, which may be more, not only for lifting the trophy, but especially for its place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The breakdown is like this: Conmebol provides an incentive of $500,000 for the champion, but Millonarios already received half for the June title. The entry fee for the Copa Libertadores is 3 million dollars for advancing directly to the group stage and $300,000 for each victory, what they call sporting merit.

Read here: Nicolás Gallo, referee of the League final, denounced for corruption in the Prosecutor's Office

If the new champion wins four games in the group stage of the Cup, will add 1.2 million more dollars to his account. But, for now, the income is already generous. That's why it's worth competing.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO