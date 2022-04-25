Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) had to move to the city of Pereira to receive the needy Porto Alegre International on Tuesdaywho arrives at the match for the third date of Group E with just two points and the obligation to react in the Copa Sudamericana in the new era of Mano Menezes.

Medellin, local in Pereira

Andrés Felipe Cadavid (right), captain of Medellín.

The cast from Antioquia chose the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium as the stage to continue their participation in the continental tournament for the concerts scheduled at the Atanasio Girardot, the fort in which he is undefeated in the three tournaments he is playing.



“The field in Pereira is very nice and in good condition, so if we are visitors, so are they. We are going to play with the same energy. I don’t think we will have any difficulties. We wanted to be at Atanasio, but the team is strong and it’s okay”expressed the DIM technician, the Uruguayan Julio Comesaña.

Medellin, which is one step away from qualifying for the Colombian league finals after coming back 2-3 in its visit to Bucaramanga over the weekend, leads its South American group with four points after drawing 3-3 with Paraguayan Guaireña in Asunción and to win 2-1 at home to the Ecuadorian October 9.

To face the ‘Colorado’, who is experiencing one of his worst starts to the season and who had to replace the Uruguayan coach Alexander Medina, the ‘Powerful’ already has his star goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo and defender Víctor Moreno, who overcame their injuries and they will be in those mentioned for the game.

In the midst of their urgency to win to keep their chances of qualifying firm, Inter comes to this contest revitalized thanks to the 0-1 win against Fluminense in the Brazilian league. He beat him at the Maracana with Alemão scoring, in the debut of former Brazilian coach Mano Menezes, who was appointed just five days ago.

“It is important to start and build victories, even if they are not yet with such colorful football. That gives confidence,” said the strategist, and confirmed that due to physical exhaustion, defender Rodrigo Moledo was left out of the match for the South American, so possibly the Uruguayan Bruno Méndez will play alongside Argentine Gabriel Mercado.

The historic Brazilian team, which arrived in Bogotá on Sunday and will have its last training session in Armenia before moving to Pereira, drew 2-2 in its visit to Guayaquil on 9 de Octubre and then surprisingly lost a 1-1 draw against Porto Alegre. the debutante Guaireña.

Medellín will be measured for the first time in Conmebol tournaments with Internacional, champion of the South American in 2008, of the Libertadores in 2006 and 2010 and of the 2006 Club World Cup.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

Referee: Nicholas Lamolina

Time: 7:30 pm

TV: DirecTV