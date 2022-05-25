Wednesday, May 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellin vs. Guaireña, live: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Bucaramanga vs. Medellin

Celebration of MedellÃn in the 2-3 win against Bucaramanga.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Celebration of Medellín in the 2-3 win against Bucaramanga.

They face each other in the Copa Sudamericana.

Reaching the last day of the group stage with the option of entering the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana has been a feat for the modest Guaireña from Paraguay, who this Tuesday visits the Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) with the illusion of completing his feat.

the Powerful has no chance of advancing in the South American. He was stuck at four points and is coming off a 2-0 loss to Inter, so he will possibly use a mixed payroll and take care of his figures to the finals of the Colombian league, in which he debuted on Saturday with a 2-0 win over La Equidad.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellin #Guaireña #live #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gun control, a recurring (and frustrating) debate after every shooting in the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.