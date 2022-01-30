Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellin vs. Cali: live minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Cali vs. Medellin

Cali and MedellÃn drew goalless in a controversial match.

Photo:

Dimayor/VizzorImage

Cali and Medellín drew goalless in a controversial match.

They face each other this Sunday on date 3 of the League.

Medellin and Cali They face each other this Sunday (4:04 pm) in a match on date 3 of Colombian soccer.

(Also read: Support campaign for the Colombian National Team: #YoMeMonto)

Cali, current champion of Colombia, seeks to shake off its bad start to the championship, with two defeats.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellin #Cali #live #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Weather alert on Italy, strong winds are coming from North to South

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.