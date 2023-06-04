Sunday, June 4, 2023
Medellin vs. Boyacá Chicó LIVE: the 2 teams play their future in the semifinal

June 4, 2023
Medellin vs. Boyacá Chicó LIVE: the 2 teams play their future in the semifinal


Chicó vs Medellin.

Chico vs Medellin.

The match takes place at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Independiente Medellín plays its last card in the semifinal home runs of the League. They need to beat Boyacá Chicó and wait until Millonarios doesn’t win to continue in the race to qualify for the final.

DIM is last in home run B, with one point. The boyacenses, with 4, also need a win to continue fighting for the classification.

Follow the game here:

