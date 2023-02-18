Saturday, February 18, 2023
Medellin vs. America, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
Medellin vs. America in group B.


Medellin vs America

Medellin vs. America in group B.

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Medellin vs. America in group B.

They face each other this Saturday on date 5 of the League.

Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) will seek to raise its head in the fifth day of the Colombian league, in which it will visit the cali america who is in good shape and will try to extend his unbeaten record in the Opening Tournament.

El Poderoso has barely added two units in four days and comes from losing 2-1 in his visit to La Equidad, a result that left the team in 17th place. To try to raise his head, David González’s team will have his main chips, such as the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera, the veteran midfielder Daniel Torres, Argentine striker Luciano Pons and winger Andrés Ibargüen.

