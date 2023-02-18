Medellin vs. America, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Medellin vs. America in group B.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Medellin vs. America in group B.
They face each other this Saturday on date 5 of the League.
Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) will seek to raise its head in the fifth day of the Colombian league, in which it will visit the cali america who is in good shape and will try to extend his unbeaten record in the Opening Tournament.
El Poderoso has barely added two units in four days and comes from losing 2-1 in his visit to La Equidad, a result that left the team in 17th place. To try to raise his head, David González’s team will have his main chips, such as the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera, the veteran midfielder Daniel Torres, Argentine striker Luciano Pons and winger Andrés Ibargüen.
#Medellin #America #live #follow #minute #minute
