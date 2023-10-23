Deportivo Independiente Medellin play the last days of the regular phase of the Colombian league with peace of mind; is classified for the semi-final home runs; However, he does not let his guard down and advances steadily in the standings.

This Sunday, at an Atanasio Girardor with more than 17,000 spectators, the DIM beat Pereira 1-0, to add 35 points and be the only guard of Águilas Doradas, leader with 38 units.

Alfredo Arias does not want his team to relax, that is why he plays with seriousness and ambition in each match. And that mentality is reflected in the numbers: after Águilas (undefeated), they are the team with the fewest defeats (1) and have a balance of 9 wins and 8 draws.

Brayan León scored the goal of tranquility, and the one that gave the powerful victory over the Matecañas, at minute 22. Then it was an even, disputed match and in which DIM showed that it knows how to compete, and that it is ready for the great challenge, in the next phase of the League II: the home runs await you with many expectations.

Alfredo Arias makes his debut with Medellín in the Sudamericana.

Besides, Independiente Medellín had security in its goal: José Luis Chunga continues to show great level and saves when his team gets chances.

The powerful maintained the advantage, and at 76′ they calmed down, as Pereira was left with ten men after the expulsion of Cristian Blanco. Medellín demanded Aldair Quintana, but the visiting goalkeeper responded.

Thus, Medellín is the best place in the BetPlay II League, with 7 wins and 3 draws, closing its ten regular phase games undefeated at the Atanasio Girardot, with 24 points added at home.

Medellín is second in the league with 35 points.

With information from Futbolred

