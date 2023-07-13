Deportivo Independiente Medellín started with a ‘left foot’ in the era of Alfredo Arias. The Antioquia team fell 0-1 at home against San Lorenzo de Almagro, from Argentina, for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana and entangled their future in the second tournament on the continent.

The goal that has Medellín in suspense in the Copa Sudamericana

Game action between Medellín and San Lorenzo.

The duel, played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, was marked by the expulsion in the first half of Edwuin Cetré, from the Colombian team, which unbalanced the balance in favor of the Argentines who, without attacking much, managed to take a valuable victory.

In the first minutes, the hosts positioned themselves on the rival ground and tried to do damage from the flanks with the elusive wingers Cetré and Deinner Quiñones. The visitors, meanwhile, withdrew and attacked very little. However, the match changed at minute 30 with the expulsion of Cetréwho had been reprimanded but after a VAR review saw the red card for a very strong foul on Malcom Braida.

The Argentines, led by Rubén Darío Insúa, took possession of the ball, although they were not very deep.

The only clear opportunity came at the end of the first half when attacker Iván Leguizamón sent a creeping cross from a corner kick that central defender Gonzalo Luján could not finish off, despite coming alone.

In the complementary stage, San Lorenzo maintained dominance, led in attack by Braida and Nahuel Barrios. However, the team had many difficulties to create danger in the goal of the Colombian Andrés Mosquera.

The DIM, meanwhile, appealed to the speed of Quiñones and the winger Juan Cuesta, who entered in the second half, to try to do damage, but it was not very deep either.

Those led by Insúa played closer and closer to Mosquera’s goal and reached the goal at 66 when Leguizamón recovered a ball in the opposite field and, stumbling, enabled Bareiro who overcame the resistance of the local goalkeeper with a left-footed shot.

In the end, Medellín only had one clear opportunity, with a header from a free kick from the side of central defender Jhon Palacios that went wide, and they will have to row against the current next week at El Nuevo Gasometro in Buenos Aires. The winner of this series will face Sao Paulo in the round of 16.

The return will be next Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Argentina.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE