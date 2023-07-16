Independent Medellin and La Equidad met on date 1 of Liga BetPlay 2023-II at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The final result ended with a 2-2 tie, after a game full of arrivals and moved in both arcs.

From the first minutes it was seen how the game was going to promise in goal actions and that’s how it was. From the first minutes the powerful was the one who approached Washington Ortega’s goal. In the 9th minute Daniel Torres assisted Daniel Londoño in a great way, but could not define, although the local warned that first arrival of danger

La Equidad ended up giving the surprise in minute 17 thanks to a good definition by Felipe Acosta in front of the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera, who could do nothing to prevent that goal.

After the 0-1 scoreline for the insurers, the game went to the visitors, who managed the result for most of the first half, but in the 32nd minute, Medellín’s goalscorer, Luciano Pons, ended up finishing off with a superb header to knock down the goal of Washington Ortega to put parity on the scoreboard.

However, when the teams left for half-time, it was reported that Luciano Pons, the equalizer for Medellín, was substituted for the match because he suffered a cut eyebrow after a clash against Martín Payares. The striker went straight to the hospital to have some stitches taken.

Luciano Pons collided with a rival.

Despite this, Medellín started the match well, reaching Ortega’s goal, but then La Equidad also took heart and found a penalty around minute 47 after a strong foul by Víctor Moreno on José Loreda.

The person in charge of taking the penalty was Francisco Chaverra, who took the ball with category and in the 50th minute executed it with power up to leave goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera without an option, who did not avoid the 1-2 of the insurers.

After the insurer’s goal, Medellín did not find a clear chance to score and La Equidad began to defend well, thus avoiding the approach of the powerful in his goal.

The minutes went by and the coach Alfredo Arias could not find the formula to tie the game and the changes were not working for the Uruguayan.

However, around minute 87 Independiente Medellín scored a penalty in their favor and the person in charge of collecting it was Edwuin Cetré, who defined Ortega’s goal above, leaving him with no opportunity to save the ball and the powerful 2-2 tie came with agony .

Finally, Medellín managed to tie 2-2 against La Equidad and the powerful avoided a defeat that would have been painful.

Andres Rocha Florez

FOOTBALL REDACTION

