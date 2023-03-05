Medellin He had a tough challenge against Águilas Doradas, to seek a comeback in the local team and focus on the Copa Libertadores, and won 3-0.

It was a game with a lot of intensity in the first minutes, showing the intention of both squads to go looking for the game. Medellín generated danger in those minutes and also took advantage of the transitions to go ahead. Great Battle pass, given Lara’s passivity in the right zone and he arrived to Miguel Monsalveto score the first goal in the Atanasio Girardot.



David Gonzalez He kept only one man in the center of the rival area, opting for Cambindo, who has gradually recovered his best level. He opted for Monsalve in the midfield area, who took advantage of each option to create danger, with assists or shots.

Águilas’ strategy was to modify things to try to dominate the central lanes, seeking to generate a chance of scoring, given the withdrawal of the powerful and the accumulation of people in the middle of the field.

At minute 53, Cambindo generated the first scoring action for Medellín, a shot in the center of the area, without much power, which was controlled by Contreras. Águilas began to push and in the crosses from the side, it complicated the defensive zone. At minute 68, a free kick left the rebound for Johan Caballerowho sent the ball over Mosquera’s goal.

The powerful found the second goal at the moment where the visit sought to advance their lines. Ever Valencia was left with a free lane to advance to the left, a center for Cambindo, who controlled and defined to one side, giving peace of mind to the powerful fans and to González.

deiner quiñones He entered the field and in an individual play, at minute 84, he created a goal action, gained space from the central defenders, crossed the shot and narrowly scored the third of the night. But the definitive seal would put it Daniel Torres, at minute 88, with an extraordinary mid-distance shot.

The powerful reached eight units, in the ninth box and in the middle of the week he will face Magallanes, to later return to the League and visit Chicó. For its part, Águilas remains in the second box of the table with 12 points and will play Sudamericana against Santa Fe and in the local rental, they will receive the champion Pereira.

