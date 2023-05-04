Medellín, solid victory: great goals and own goals against Metropolitanos

Independiente Medellín celebrated this Wednesday their first win in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The powerful easily prevailed over his rival and got back into the fight for qualification to the next instance of the continental tournament.

The first emotion was quick, in less than a minute, with an own goal by the player Gruezo.

The unusual thing was that the tie for the Venezuelans also came by way of own goal, this time by Londoño.

at minute 25 Andres Cadavid anticipates Charlis Ortíz in the corner kick and marks the second goal for the Colombian team: 2-1.

At minute 34 the third of the Colombian team arrives, through Monsalve, after a pass from Ibarguen.

And to close the job, there was a spectacular goal, after an impressive assist from Ricaurte, who was a great figure, for Pons to score.

And already towards the end, the visiting discount arrived in a free kick.

