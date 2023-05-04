Independent Medellin take a breath in the Copa Libertadores by beating Metropolitanos this Wednesday, 4-2, at the Atanasio Girardot.

The goals came in large numbers in the first half. Just started the game, Carlos Gruezo, defender of the Venezuelan team, broke the tie with a goal against, however, the game would go 1-1 with an own goal by Daniel Londoño at 15′.

After a frantic start, DIM took possession of the ball, dominated the actions and sought to define the commitment before the break. After minute 25, Andrés Cadavid put the Colombian team ahead with a powerful shot with his head. The defender and captain, scored the 100th goal for Independiente Medellín in the Copa Libertadores.

Ten minutes later, Miguel Monsalve teamed up with Ibarguen inside the area and, after a flurry of passes, he finished with his right foot and ran to celebrate his first goal in international tournaments in front of the fans. Before the end of the first half, Luciano Pons scored the fourth in favor of the locals and sealed the game.

Despite the difference in the score, DIM did not give up attacking in the second half and had several chances to increase their number of goals. Schiavone, Metropolitan goalkeeper, was the cause of the win not being wider. With 20 minutes to go before the final whistle, he made a double intervention, won a one-on-one against Pons and avoided a great mid-range goal de Londoño with a changed hand save to deflect the ball over the crossbar.



However, towards the end, Medellín gave up advantages and in the last minute of addition Metropolitanos achieved the discount for 4-2 at the Atanasio Girardot after a goal from Jhon Marchán who finished off from midrange to take two visiting notes, but with the lost duel

With this result, DIM remained in the third box of the group. Nacional is the partial leader with 7 points, followed by Internacional (Brazil) that adds 5. The table is closed by Metropolitanos, which has not yet managed to add units. The team led by González will continue its course in the tournament on March 23 when it receives the Uruguayan team at the Atanasio Girardot.

