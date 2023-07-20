Medellín says goodbye to the Copa Sudamericana: Alfredo Arias’ bad streak continues

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
DIM vs. San Lorenzo.
DIM vs. San Lorenzo.
The team fell again against San Lorenzo.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Deportivo Independiente Medellín lost 0-2 with San Lorenzo for the second leg of the playoffs in the Copa Sudamericana and was eliminated from the tournament.
Medellín, eliminated from the South American
Paraguayan striker Adam Bareiro (25 and 79, both from penalties) scored the goals for the victory of the Argentine team, which had also won (1-0) the first leg on Colombian soil and closed the series with a 3-0 aggregate.
In the round of 16, to be played at the beginning of August, San Lorenzo will receive Sao Paulo in the first game, and will play the revenge against Morumbí in São Paulo.
Alfredo Arias, DIM coach, still hasn’t won in the Copa Sudamericana. In his last twelve games, five with Deportivo Cali, five with Peñarol and the two in this series with Medellín, he barely scored a point.
ADVANCE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Medellín #goodbye #Copa #Sudamericana #Alfredo #Arias #bad #streak #continues
Leave a Reply