Medellín says goodbye to the Copa Sudamericana: Alfredo Arias’ bad streak continues

Deportivo Independiente Medellín lost 0-2 with San Lorenzo for the second leg of the playoffs in the Copa Sudamericana and was eliminated from the tournament.

Paraguayan striker Adam Bareiro (25 and 79, both from penalties) scored the goals for the victory of the Argentine team, which had also won (1-0) the first leg on Colombian soil and closed the series with a 3-0 aggregate.

In the round of 16, to be played at the beginning of August, San Lorenzo will receive Sao Paulo in the first game, and will play the revenge against Morumbí in São Paulo.

Alfredo Arias, DIM coach, still hasn’t won in the Copa Sudamericana. In his last twelve games, five with Deportivo Cali, five with Peñarol and the two in this series with Medellín, he barely scored a point.

