Deportivo Independiente Medellín made a false step during their first match in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. The mighty mountain team tied three goals with the modest Guaireña, a team that is tenth in the First Division of Paraguay and has very few football weapons.

Although the Paisa team put the game in a draw in the final minutes, the functioning of the squad led by Comesaña left serious doubts. The lack of category was evident and the punctual errors took their toll on the mighty mountain. Now he must think about next Thursday’s game, against 9 De Octubre, an Ecuadorian club.

The tie ‘in extremis’ of Medellin

Otazú, scorer of Guaireña’s first goal.

The Antioquia team started losing at minute six, after a start full of lack of concentration. In the 33rd minute, the usual Argentine striker Luciano Pons thrilled the fans with a good goal. Then, the combative Adrián Arregui scored the second in the 38th minute and Medellín seemed to dominate the game. However, in the second half of the match came the worst moment for those led by Julio Avelino Comesaña.

As a result of their mistakes and lack of category, DIM conceded two goals in less than nine minutes. The first, at minute 56, the work of Pablo Ayala. Later, the side Juan Guillermo Arboleda, in a corner kick, made an own goal.

At minute 91, after an assist from Pons, Juan Cuesta sent the ball to save.Medellin 3, Guaireña 3.

The goals of the match

Guaireña 1-0 Independiente Medellín – Mario Otazú (6′).

Guaireña 1-1 Independiente Medellín – Luciano Pons (33′).



Guaireña 1-2 Independiente Medellín – Adrián Arregui (38′).



Guaireña 2-2 Independiente Medellín – Pablo Ayala (56′).



Guaireña 3-2 Independiente Medellín – Juan Guillermo Arboleda own goal (65′).



Guaireña 3-3 Independiente Medellín, Juan Cuesta (91′).

