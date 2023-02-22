Independent Medellin will have to leave behind his bad moment in the League and put his head in the Libertadores Cup, to which he returns after three years of absence.

The DIM will have an unprecedented duel against the Ecuadorian El Nacional this Wednesday in Quito, in the first leg of the second phase of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. The game will be seen on ESPN, starting at 5 pm

The Ecuadorian ‘Nacho’ is convinced after the 9-2 aggregate that he delivered to the Bolivian Nacional Potosí in the initial stage of the tournament, also achieving an excellent start in his return to First Division football after two years of absence.

David González believes he can fight for the Cup

The DIM will make its debut in the Libertadores in contention to add its tenth intervention in that competition, without achieving any international title so far, like

the Ecuadorian rival. But that debut could define the luck of his coach, David Gonzalez, to whom fortune has turned its back.

David González, Medellín coach. See also Medellín got tangled up at home and lost to Inter in the South American Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

González, who has been coaching the team for half a year in which he emerged as a goalkeeper in the 2000s, set out to conquer the Libertadores even if “it sounds crazy.”

“It is our ultimate dream (…) which is to be champion of the Copa Libertadores,” he said after qualifying for the contest, which he last attended in 2020.

In the shop of the ‘pure Creoles’ -for signing only Ecuadorian players-, the helmsman Ever Almeida is safe after the beating of Nacional Potosí. “We cannot say that we have complied with this,” said the Paraguayan.

He maintained that “we have a team to move forward” and that “now we are more demanding, but also more confident.”

El Nacional has faced 14 duels against Colombian clubs in Conmebol tournaments, registering five wins, three draws and six losses. He is the favorite according to statistics, since he has not lost so far playing at home.

However, the ‘powerful of the mountain’ came out on top in his last two visitor appearances in the Libertadores.

