Independiente Medellín surprised América de Cali and beat them again at Pascual Guerrero, this time 1-2, in a match that had controversial refereeing by Carlos Ortega, with the help of the VAR.

The victory leaves DIM as the leader of quadrangular B, with the same three points as Millonarios, but with an imbalance in its favor due to the sporting advantage of having finished second in the round-robin phase. In street language, the ‘Powerful’ is first thanks to the ‘invisible point’.

The discussions began very early. In the 2nd minute, Ortega awarded a penalty for América for a foul by José Ortiz on Déinner Quiñones. But José Luis Chunga, the DIM goalkeeper, prevented the reds from going ahead by saving the charge from Adrián Ramos.

But Chunga took longer to save than América to take the lead, with a goal from Kevin Andrade, at 7 minutes, after a cross from Edwin Cardona, who was in a doubtful position. The VAR enabled.

Two disputed penalties for Medellín

Medellín turned the score around with two controversial penalties. The first, due to a grab by Kevin Andrade on Brayan León Muñiz, which Edwuin Cetré took hard and high to leave Jorge Soto with no option, at 20 minutes.

And then, at 23, Cetré repeated it, this time with the same victim, León, after an alleged knockdown by the local goalkeeper. This Sunday confirmed a trend: Medellín is the team with the most penalties in favor; With the two in this match he reached 13.

América tried in every way, but the lack of aim, the great defensive work of DIM and the performance of Chunga left the locals with the desire to save a point, in their second consecutive defeat at Pascual Guerrero: they had just fallen against Bucaramanga.

Medellín is having a spectacular semester as a visitor: it has not lost away from Atanasio since August 2, when it lost 1-0 against Santa Fe, in Bogotá. In fact, that is their only loss of the tournament.

