Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), in the debut of Uruguayan coach Alfredo Arias on the bench, will receive San Lorenzo this Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium to play the first match of the play-off for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

The Colombian team will assume this direct elimination as third classified in Group B in the Copa Libertadores, in which it was surpassed by Internacional and Nacional from Uruguay, while the Argentine cast dramatically reached second place in Group H of the South American. The game will be seen on ESPN, starting at 7 pm.

Despite the fact that on his return to Colombian soccer he has barely been in charge of the Powerful for a week after his recent departure from the technical direction of Peñarol, Arias warned that he and his team will go “for everything” in the game in Medellín to take advantage of facing the return, which will be on July 19 at the Nuevo Gasómetro.

“Logically it is not ideal, but in football there is nothing ideal. I see them well. I think we have a very good team, with players who are committed to the moment we have to live. Hopefully we will honor the privilege of being in this instance and being able to fight for the points that are coming”, declared the Uruguayan strategist.

DIM, which will face La Equidad on Saturday on the first date of the Clausura Tournament, added five reinforcements for the second half, including midfielder Diego Moreno and attackers Ánderson Plata and Brayan León, while forwards Díber left the team Cambindo and Ever Valencia, as well as winger Jordi Monroy.

San Lorenzo, without the ‘Rock’ Sánchez

For their part, San Lorenzo achieved a miraculous qualification in the Sudamericana with the combination of goals and results they needed: a 4-1 thrashing of Estudiantes de Mérida in the last game of the group stage.

Rubén Darío Insúa’s team, which comes from a goalless draw with leader River Plate and is third in the Argentine tournament, hopes to ensure its permanence in the continental competition, despite the absence of Colombian midfielder Carlos Sánchez, who suffered a left hamstring tear precisely in that game against the Millionaire.



Another absentee will be the defender Gastón Hernández due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while the central defender Jeremías James is the great novelty in the 25 travelers after a long absence due to a knee injury. In addition, midfielder Gonzalo Maroni is emerging as a starter at Atanasio Girardot.

The winner of the playoff match between the Argentine and Colombian clubs will face Sao Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

