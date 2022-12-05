Monday, December 5, 2022
Medellín misses a penalty: Castillo, hero of Pereira, saves Cadavid, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in Sports
Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II

Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II

They met in the first leg of the League final.

Medellin and Pereira they met in the first leg of the Colombian soccer final, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, which ended with a 1-1 draw.

At minute 70, DIM was able to take the lead when the game was 1-1, but they missed a penalty.

was the defender Andres Cadavidspecialist in collections, the one who executed the shot and was guessed by the goalkeeper Castillo.

The match ended 1-1 and the return final will be next Wednesday in Pereira.

SPORTS

