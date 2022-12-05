Medellín misses a penalty: Castillo, hero of Pereira, saves Cadavid, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II
They met in the first leg of the League final.
December 4, 2022, 08:07 PM
Medellin and Pereira they met in the first leg of the Colombian soccer final, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, which ended with a 1-1 draw.
At minute 70, DIM was able to take the lead when the game was 1-1, but they missed a penalty.
was the defender Andres Cadavidspecialist in collections, the one who executed the shot and was guessed by the goalkeeper Castillo.
The match ended 1-1 and the return final will be next Wednesday in Pereira.
SPORTS
December 4, 2022, 08:07 PM
keep going down
