Sports Independent Medellin tied 0-0 with Jaguares de Córdoba, for date 19 in the BetPlay II-2022 League. The red team from Antioquia was not effective in its attacks and could barely add a point. The team from Antioquia will have to look outside Atanasio for a victory in the two remaining games against Millonarios and Pasto to secure the home runs.

Jaguares was the one who had the first actions at minute 2, Pablo Rojas finished off with a right foot from the left wing that went wide of the red goal. Three minutes later, Jhonier Viveros had another approach for the visit, this time with a shot from medium distance.

Medellín responded in the 12th minute with two chances near the visiting goal. A mid-distance shot by Andrés Cadavid and another by Diber Cambindo that goalkeeper Jorge Soto managed to save. Two minutes later, Luciano Pons also tried mid-distance but Soto was attentive.

The game heated up with a lot of friction from both teams. He had also gone back and forth, at minute 18 Cambindo again tested Soto and Pablo Rojas demanded Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, Adrián Arregui from mid-range posed danger for the visit, but the ball went wide.

the closed arch

At minute 38, the game was stopped due to a problem with Jaguares player Duván Rodríguez, who returned to the field of play two minutes later. The first half ended with a lot of momentum for both teams, but little precision when it came to reaching the rival area.

In the complementary stage, Jaguares made a change, Omar Duarte entered instead of Jarlin Quintero. In Medellin the same starting team remained. The minutes progressed and the locals could not decipher their rival’s defensive approach.

About minute 15, Medellín made two changes, entering Johan Martínez and David Loaiza instead of Jordy Monroy and Adrián Arregui.

At minute 22, Pablo Rojas had a very clear option to score. After a pass from the right sector, the Jaguares captain finished off with a right foot but the ball went wide.

Around minute 27, Yulián Gómez entered the DIM instead of Germán Gutiérrez. The locals were still confused in their game and could not find solutions.

At minute 36, Jaguares made two changes, Carlos Copete entered instead of Pablo Rojas and Nelino Tapia replaced Jhonier Viveros.

At 40, Luciano Pons from mid-range sent the ball to the base of goalkeeper Soto’s left post, saving Jaguares from an imminent fall. In replacement time, Jaguares made a new substitution, entering Rafael Bustamante for Duván Rodríguez.

In the end, Medellín and Jaguares did not take advantage. The red team reached 29 points and six goals in goal difference, remaining in sixth place in the table, while Jaguares is in 16th place with 20 units.

On the next date, Deportivo Independiente Medellín visits Millonarios in pending play for date 12 and will close the all-against-all phase against Pasto as a visitor. Jaguares, for its part, receives Junior at the Jaraguay stadium in Montería.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8

