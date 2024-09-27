The Mayor’s Office of Medellín announced strong measures after the excesses that occurred this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where the match between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla was left unfinished.

According to the criteria of

In the 54th minute, shortly after Marino Hinestroza scored the second goal for the partial 2-0 in favor of Nacional, Junior and Nacional fans got involved in a brawl that left, according to first reports, 20 fans and a police officer injured. .

The fight continued in the Atanasio transfer areas and then outside the stage. Even Junior players got involved to prevent the beating of members of that club’s brava group from continuing.

National vs. Junior September 26, 2024 Photo:Jaiver Nieto Álvarez/ El Tiempo Share

The sanctions against Nacional for the excesses of the game against Junior

The mayor of Medellín, Federico Gutiérrez, called a meeting of the Safety and Coexistence in Football Committee and after it several measures were taken. The first, the closure of the stadium for Nacional for the next two games.

Nacional was supposed to play this Sunday against Boyacá Chicó at 2 in the afternoon and the next home match would be on October 9, against Envigado.

In addition, the mayor’s office decided to close the north stand of the Atanasio for four games, after the two days of sanction, and prohibit the entry of ‘rags’ into the entire stage.

It was also decided to close the borders in Medellín, so there will be no visiting fans for the remainder of the year.

News in development.

SPORTS