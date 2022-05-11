The Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Soccer Championship sanctioned Medellín “with defeat due to withdrawal or resignation and a fine of twenty million pesos ($20,000,000)” for not showing up for the game against Jaguares on the previous date.

Medellín did not go to play the match due to the armed strike that occurred in the region, while his rival did attend.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, decisive in Liverpool’s victory against Aston Villa)

The conclusions

According to the Commission, the club incurred in the disciplinary infraction described in paragraph l) of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match for the 19th date of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2022, against Jaguares FCSA

“The Committee took cognizance of the facts constituting an alleged infraction as a notorious fact, under the terms of article 164 of the CDU of the FCF. Consequently, in accordance with article 158 of the Single Disciplinary Code of the FCF, this Committee required the DIM to present the arguments and evidence that it intended to assert, ”said the entity.

“The players and the technical staff of the DIM expressed their concern and were not willing to travel to one of the epicenters of the armed strike, for considering that they would be moving to a war zone. The above added to the fact that according to the Constitution and the Substantive Labor Code, the DIM had the obligation to protect the life and health of its employees. 6. That even, given the seriousness of the situation, the company that was going to provide them with ground transportation services, refused to transfer them to the city of Montería, given the burning of vehicles. Additionally, a player from the Jaguares FCSA squad had also expressed the impossibility of entering the city from his native municipality, given the burning of vehicles and threats made, ”says the resolution.

The entity affirmed that the Commission in order to know the content of such communications that although they were referred to, were not provided, This Committee requested that they be delivered so that they can be included in the file, receiving two communications dated May 7, 2022, together with their respective annexes.

“This Committee arranged to summon the President of DIMAYOR, in order to know the content of the decisions, since in its defenses, the DIM club repeatedly alleges that the DIMAYOR administration held some conversations aimed at providing a solution to the situation that was taking place. 2. In that order of ideas, this Committee warns that the DIM club sent two communications to the DIMAYOR Presidency requesting the postponement of the match scheduled for the 19th date of the BetPlay League DIMAYOR I 2022, to be played between the Jaguares FCSA clubs And dim. Such communications were unfavorably dispatched by the Presidency of DIMAYOR, as stated in the official letters dated May 7, 2022, to which were attached a communication from the Mayor of Montería and a communication from the Montería Metropolitan Police”, was noted.

It was noted that the Committee does not have the legal capacity to disregard its effects. For this disciplinary authority, it is clear that, once the DIM’s arguments regarding the public order situation in the city of Montería have been evaluated and the security guarantees obtained from the authorities that the Colombian State has charged with ensuring public order; The DIMAYOR Presidency ordered that the match between the DIM and Jaguares clubs should be played on May 7, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. If the decision of the competent authority (read the DIMAYOR Presidency) consisted in the The match had to be played at that time of day already indicated in the city of Montería, resulting in the duty for the DIM club to appear at the stadium to compete, as is the case for the remaining 19 clubs that compete in the BetPlay League DIMAYOR I 2022 , whenever a certain match is scheduled.

“In any case, this Committee warns that the security guarantees were given for the indicated party; This Committee considers that the DIM club should appear at the stadium Jaraguay to play the match for the 19th date of the BetPlay League DIMAYOR I 2022, on the date and time arranged by the DIMAYOR Presidency”, it was specified.

“On this matter, the CDU of the FCF, in literal l) of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF provides the following: “Article 83 Offenses punishable by defeat by withdrawal or resignation. It constitutes an infraction of the clubs punishable by a fine of 20 minimum legal wages in force at the time of the infraction and defeat by withdrawal or resignation, the following: (…) l) To the club, municipal or departmental team that without just cause will not present its team on the field at the officially scheduled time and for this reason the match will not take place. (…)”7. In light of the above, this disciplinary authority considers that the factual and legal assumptions of the aforementioned number are satisfied and the DIM club is responsible for the disciplinary infraction described therein”, says the resolution.

And I add: “Thus things are, the sanction contained in article 83 of the CDU of the FCF will be imposed, that is, defeat by withdrawal or resignation and the fine contained therein, consisting of twenty (20) SMMLV. It should also be clarified that article 34 of the CDU of the FCF provides that when a club is applied the sanction consisting of defeat due to withdrawal or resignation from the match played, it is understood that the result will be zero – three (0-3) in favor of the contender, that is, the Jaguares FCSA club In accordance with the foregoing, this Committee sanctions the club El Equipo del Pueblo SA with defeat due to withdrawal or resignation and a fine of twenty million pesos ($20,000,000) for incurring in the infraction contained in literal l) of article 83 of the FCF CDU, in the match played for the 19th date of the BetPlay League DIMAYOR I 2022 against the club Jaguares FCSA ”.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, unstoppable: see his great assist for Mané’s goal)

Sports