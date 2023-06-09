Friday, June 9, 2023
Medellín is still alive in the Libertadores: relive the victory against Metropolitanos

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
0



close

Medellin vs. Uruguayan National

Medellin vs. Uruguayan National

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Medellin vs. Uruguayan National

The team led by Sebastián Botero reached first place in group B, with 10 points.

Independiente Medellín defeated Metropolitanos, from Venezuela, 0-1, at the Olympic Stadium in Caracas, in the fifth game of both teams in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

After the draw between Nacional de Montevideo and Internacional, Medellín is the leader of group C, with 10 points.

On the last day of the group, the DIM will close as a visitor in Brazil, against Internacional.

Relive the game here:

Alignments of Metropolitanos and Medellín

