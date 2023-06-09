Medellín is still alive in the Libertadores: relive the victory against Metropolitanos

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Medellin vs. Uruguayan National
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Medellin vs. Uruguayan National
The team led by Sebastián Botero reached first place in group B, with 10 points.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Independiente Medellín defeated Metropolitanos, from Venezuela, 0-1, at the Olympic Stadium in Caracas, in the fifth game of both teams in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
After the draw between Nacional de Montevideo and Internacional, Medellín is the leader of group C, with 10 points.
On the last day of the group, the DIM will close as a visitor in Brazil, against Internacional.
Relive the game here:
Alignments of Metropolitanos and Medellín
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Medellín #alive #Libertadores #relive #victory #Metropolitanos
Leave a Reply