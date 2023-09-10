Medellín had the complete party: he won the classic with a full house and is the new leader

Independiente Medellín had to wait almost until the end of the match to seal their party in the classic paisa with a victory. In the end, the celebration was complete: victory against Nacional and leadership in the 2023-II League.

Those led by Alfredo Arias reached first place in the championship, with 19 points, waiting for what Águilas Doradas does, which on Monday will play against the last in the table, Envigado.

The Atanasio Girardot experienced a preview show by the fans, although the absence of the green fans was felt. 28,689 spectators and the stadium was not full, but the joy of the powerful victory remained.

DIM showed that they wanted to take the three points and were the best side in the first half, although Jefferson Duque had the clearest chance of scoring and he missed it for the purslane.

"I think we looked for it the whole game, the coach's idea was for us to prevail and I think we achieved it" Joaquín Varela, Medellín defender.

The match had passages of a fighting game, but both teams lacked magic and clarity. However, none of them lowered their arms and showed offensive paths.



The only goal for Medellín’s victory was scored by Diego Moreno, in the 88th minute, in a double header play in the area, with assistance from the Uruguayan Joaquín Varela.

