Sunday, September 10, 2023
Medellín had the complete party: he won the classic with a full house and is the new leader

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Medellín had the complete party: he won the classic with a full house and is the new leader

Medellin vs. National

Medellin vs. National

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO Archive

Medellin vs. National

The 1-0 against Nacional leaves El Poderoso with 19 points, at the top of the standings.

Independiente Medellín had to wait almost until the end of the match to seal their party in the classic paisa with a victory. In the end, the celebration was complete: victory against Nacional and leadership in the 2023-II League.

Those led by Alfredo Arias reached first place in the championship, with 19 points, waiting for what Águilas Doradas does, which on Monday will play against the last in the table, Envigado.

The Atanasio Girardot experienced a preview show by the fans, although the absence of the green fans was felt. 28,689 spectators and the stadium was not full, but the joy of the powerful victory remained.

DIM showed that they wanted to take the three points and were the best side in the first half, although Jefferson Duque had the clearest chance of scoring and he missed it for the purslane.

The match had passages of a fighting game, but both teams lacked magic and clarity. However, none of them lowered their arms and showed offensive paths.

The only goal for Medellín’s victory was scored by Diego Moreno, in the 88th minute, in a double header play in the area, with assistance from the Uruguayan Joaquín Varela.

SPORTS
With Futbolred

