Fernando Botero was born on April 19, 1932 in Medellín, the second city of Colombia, nestled in the Andes in the northwest of the country. Son of a modest commercial agent, he began art early and against the opinion of his family. At the age of 15, he sold drawings on bullfighting themes at the doors of the La Macarena bullring. This is how the city pays tribute to the late artist.