Sebastian Pamplona He had a dream, to say goodbye to Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Giradot. It was not just any farewell, it was not a see you soon: Sebastián suffers from an illness for which euthanasia will be performed. It was the last goodbye.

Last Saturday, February 10, the Atanasio stands were filled with Poderoso fans for the match against Santa Fe, on matchday 5 of the League. Among the crowd was Sebastián, in a wheelchair, accompanied by his family, in blue clothes, with a white hat, living his farewell dream.

Sebastián toured various sectors of the stadium, as if he wanted to record every space, every corner, the atmosphere, the sound, the chants and, of course, a goal from his beloved team.

The fans, aware of this farewell, which was portrayed by Antioquian media, also encouraged Sebastián, exchanging songs in honor of the Poderoso team and the young fan who thus began his farewell.

🥺 I'm not crying, you are 😭 This was the farewell they gave to Sebastián Pamplona at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, a fan of Independiente Medellín who will undergo euthanasia due to a terminal illness he suffers from. Yesterday's match between DIM and Santa Fe would be… pic.twitter.com/zA5l5ljXaE — MiOriente (@MiOriente) February 11, 2024

Sebastián was able to witness the annotation of Yairo Moreno which thrilled all the fans present in the stands. He lived it in a special way, there, close to the field, with his loved ones, with the emotion that only his team can generate.

Then came the Santa Fe tie that tarnished their moment, but did not ruin their happiness of being there, once again, to vibrate with their last game.

“A brave man,” “have a good trip,” said the followers of the Powerful One who knew his story and who felt he was part of that family. There was nostalgia, there was crying, but there was also joy, the one that infects them, the one that makes them close, that of being Medellín fans.

Euthanasia in Colombia

Euthanasia is the act of intentionally causing the death of a person suffering from an incurable disease to prevent their suffering caused by the disease, through the infusion of controlled medications at high doses. Its real name is medically assisted death.

Euthanasia is protected by Colombian legislation. It was decriminalized in 1997 through Sentence C-970, making it a legally protected act.

