Thursday, June 29, 2023
Medellín, eliminated from the Libertadores after a disastrous night against Inter: the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Medellín, eliminated from the Libertadores after a disastrous night against Inter: the goals

International vs. Medellin

Photo:

Ricardo Rimoli. efe

International vs. Medellin

El Mighty lost 3-1 against the Brazilian team and will play playoffs for the South American.

Independent Medellin it sank in the Copa Libertadores and after being first in group C before the last day, it fell to the playoffs to see if it was enough to continue in the Copa Sudamericana.

Those led by Sebastián Botero said goodbye to the Libertadores in the worst way, with a first half to forget, and with an Internacional from Porto Alegre who played to score goals in the first half and then raised their foot: they won 3-1.

To the DIM He was not given his own result or that of others that could save him: Nacional de Montevideo defeated Metropolitanos de Venezuela 1-0 and took the second step away from them.

The goals of the elimination of Medellín

Mauricio, in minute 3, scored the first goal for DIM, with a shot from outside the area.

Then, after a cross from the left of the scorer of the first goal, Luiz Adriano anticipated goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who had a terrible start, and scored with his chest to make it 2-0.

In a counterattack, Luiz Adriano beat Jorsy Monroy and Jhon Palacios and finished off from outside the area to make it 3-0, at 26.

At the beginning of the second stage, Luciano Pons discounted for the DIM, but there was no more to tell. The Colombian team resigned and now they will have to wait for a rival to see if they continue in Conmebol competitions.

SPORTS

