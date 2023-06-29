Medellín, eliminated from the Libertadores after a disastrous night against Inter: the goals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
International vs. Medellin
Ricardo Rimoli. efe
International vs. Medellin
El Mighty lost 3-1 against the Brazilian team and will play playoffs for the South American.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Independent Medellin it sank in the Copa Libertadores and after being first in group C before the last day, it fell to the playoffs to see if it was enough to continue in the Copa Sudamericana.
Those led by Sebastián Botero said goodbye to the Libertadores in the worst way, with a first half to forget, and with an Internacional from Porto Alegre who played to score goals in the first half and then raised their foot: they won 3-1.
To the DIM He was not given his own result or that of others that could save him: Nacional de Montevideo defeated Metropolitanos de Venezuela 1-0 and took the second step away from them.
The goals of the elimination of Medellín
Mauricio, in minute 3, scored the first goal for DIM, with a shot from outside the area.
Then, after a cross from the left of the scorer of the first goal, Luiz Adriano anticipated goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who had a terrible start, and scored with his chest to make it 2-0.
In a counterattack, Luiz Adriano beat Jorsy Monroy and Jhon Palacios and finished off from outside the area to make it 3-0, at 26.
At the beginning of the second stage, Luciano Pons discounted for the DIM, but there was no more to tell. The Colombian team resigned and now they will have to wait for a rival to see if they continue in Conmebol competitions.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Medellín #eliminated #Libertadores #disastrous #night #Inter #goals
Leave a Reply