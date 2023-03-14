He Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) seeks to end the illusion of Magellan this Wednesday when I receive it at the stadium Atanasio Girardot to define the qualifier for the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.

The Chilean team was able to get thrashed in Rancagua, but in a survival exercise, supported by the goalkeeper Gaston Rodriguez, started a hopeful 1-1 draw with the Colombian’s score Yorman Zapata in the last play of the first leg of the third phase and left the series open.

Similar match?

The DIM technician, David Gonzalez, anticipated that at home “it could be a match quite similar to what was experienced in Chile” against an opponent who “will not betray their way of playing”, but who “will take precautions in some things” so as not to be subjected as happened in the stadium The lieutenant.

The Colombian squad relies on its fort and the power of the fans to seal its passage to the group stage.

However, there is the alert that the midfielder produced Andres Ricaurte after retiring from the field due to knee discomfort during the game that the “Powerful” lost 2-0 against Boyaca Chico with an alternate roster in the local tournament.

With the captain between cottons and David Loaiza as a possible replacementFor the past few days, the “Rojo de la Montaña” has also been dealing with injuries to striker Diber Cambindo, winger Jonathan Marulanda and winger Andrés Ibargüen.

To avoid other setbacks and have the usual “fresh” and “rested” starters for the cup game, including the Argentine striker Luciano Pons and goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, the coaching staff lined up a team with several youth players over the weekend in the colombian league.

The rival

Magallanes, who has his second participation in the tournament, took a breather after playing four games in 12 days with the postponement of the match against Palestinian for the eighth date of the Chilean national championship, precisely because of the commitment of the “Academy” in the Libertadores.

Front Yorman Zapata and Felipe Flores and midfielder César Cortés are among the travelers chosen by the coach Nicholas Nunez, who worked variants to have “control of the game” in Medellín and improve the sequence of passes, with respect to the first pulse with the Colombians.

“We are excited and we believe that we can do very well,” the coach of the caravel team told local media before the trip to Colombia, where they hope to make history after reappearing 38 years later in the Libertadores.

EFE