cali america defeated 0-1 Deportivo Independiente Medellinon date 5 of the first semester of the BetPlay Dimayor 2023 League, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

In the first minutes, the game had a good pace with offensive intensity from both teams. First the visiting team with a lot of participation from Facundo Suarezbeing supplied with balls by his teammates and then visiting her with long passes into the space Andrés Ricaurte to Luciano Pons.



At minute 16, the scarlet players who wore their black uniform reached the opposite area again, the powerful failed to clear the ball, the rebound fell to Cristian Barrios, he finished off, but it was left to Suárez. The forward inside the small area shot and went deflected by the right post of Andres Mosquera.

Subsequently, that vertiginous rhythm began to drop and it was more difficult for each cast to reach the opposite porticos, in which those directed by David Gonzalez, They were the ones with the most possession of the ball. At minute 32, Ricaurte had a shot from more than 30 meters, but controlled Novoa without problem.

In the last moments of the first half, the Americans once again crossed the middle of the field with more presence and creating some approximations, although with very little clarity in the final meters of the field. The only clear one was Daniel Quiñones, who after a rebound, shot and the goalkeeper Mosquera Marmolejo drowned out the goal cry.



For the second half, both teams made the first changes. In Medellín Ever Valencia entered for Deiner Quiñones and in America Esneyder Mena entered for Luis Felipe Mosquera. Then the paisas had to make another change, but this time due to injury. Yulián Gómez took the field for Jonathan Marulanda.

Then the dynamics of the match began to drop again and for this reason came two changes for Alexandre Guimaraes. Adrián Ramos and Juan Camilo Portilla entered for Darwin Quintero and Cristian Barrios. At minute 61, the locals had an option with a mid-distance shot from Diber Cambindo, but it went wide.

The substitutions continued without giving an answer for the two coaches, who were trying to find the goal, which would unbalance the game. In addition, the game became intermittent due to different injuries and physical problems. Around 74 minutes, the powerful once again created a clear arrival, with an overflow from Gómez on the side line of the area, a creeping cross, Pons finished off with a heel and almost put the first of the afternoon.

In the final moments, at minute 90+2, Luis Sanchez who had only a few minutes on the field, found the ball inside the area after a pass from Edwin Velasco, the attacker finished off and scored 0-1, with which he later ended the game.

