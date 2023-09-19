It was a great game, with a Medellin devastating that took out the goalkeeper’s figure Álvaro Montero in the first half, and an effective Millonarios, who scored the option he had and ended up rushing, close to victory. In the end, a vibrant 1-1 draw at the Atanasio Girardot.

El Poderoso arrived once, twice, three, four times and could not find the goal, despite his good opportunities. He always came across a giant Montero who flew from stick to stick on each occasion to avoid the fall of his bow.

The most insistent was Anderson Plata, who always does almost everything right except the most important thing, the aim, the final shot. Pons also tried, who tried to break Montero’s hands with cannon shots and couldn’t.

And that was where the DIM was, at its waste fair, when Millonarios charged it dearly. Mackalister was the one who made the filtered pass to Daniel Ruiz that with a feint he made the silver pass, he settled in and took a perfect shot, accommodating the ball to a post and it was a great goal, 0-1, which in the process ended the blue goal drought away from home.

Medellín did not slow down nor lose its momentum. He maintained his attacking dynamic. Montero made another couple of spectacular saves. There was even a penalty that the central defender first sanctioned and then, after the VAR ruling, he realized that it was not the case. That’s how the first part ended.

But in the second half the Powerful finally celebrated. It was a corner kick, Daniel Torres combed the ball and appeared at the far post. Varela and scored the tying goal, and this time Montero stood still, paralyzed.

DIM and Millonarios shared the ball the rest of the game. However, Millonarios had a reaction, he accelerated, he had more fuel, the changes suited him better, and he had options to win, such as a header from Leo Castro that passed very close.

The game was exciting from start to finish, it seemed that in the last second something could happen, a goal that would break the tie. But not. That was it, an intense and fair 1-1.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

