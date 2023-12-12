The final return of the League 2023-II between Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla, match that will take place this Wednesday, December 13, at 8 pm at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez reveals himself and gives curious answers: 'I don't like watching football'; video

This Tuesday, the Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation revealed that the referee Nicolás Gallo He will be in charge of managing the actions in the match in which the champion of the second half of the year of Colombian professional football will be known.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The 37-year-old from Calden will be the central judge of the match. It will be his fourth game in the final stages of this tournament, he has just whistled three home run games in the Betplay League.

Also: Why didn't Carlos Antonio Vélez comment on the Colombia game? This happened to him

They will be at your side Wilmar Navarro, as assistant one; and Dionisio Ruiz, as second assistant. Diego Ruiz will be the fourth referee and Fernando Acuña will be in charge of the VAR; and Jhon León, as assistant.

How did the first leg of the League final end?

Junior and Medellín played a great game in the first leg of the 2023-II League final. The locals could have overwhelmed their rival, but DIM knew how to react and managed to ensure that the damage was not as great as it seemed at the beginning. The 3-2 makes the return duel a reserved forecast.

Read here: Bomb signing: Giovanny Urshela will play with Caimanes de Barranquilla

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Junior de Barranquilla's goals came through Carlos Bacca, in the 4th and 71st minutes; and José Enamorado, in 16. For their part, José Ortiz (40) and Diego Moreno (88) gave life to DIM in a vibrant final.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO