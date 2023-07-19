Independiente Medellín will look for a miracle this Wednesday in Buenos Aires: they must defeat San Lorenzo de Almagro as a visitor to get a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The game will be seen on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

The DIM traveled to Argentina on Monday with a delegation headed by Argentine striker Luciano Pons and winger Anderson Plata, novelties in the Colombian team.

Pons was in doubt for the commitment in Argentina due to a bruise with “an injury to the right browbone”, suffered during Saturday’s game against La Equidad, which ended tied 2-2, on the first date of the Colombian league.

“He required transfer to the hospital where a tomography was performed that ruled out a fracture and neurological injury. He was discharged after surveillance and 14 stitches in the facial wound,” reported the DIM.

Also available is striker Brayan León, included in the group of 21 travelers despite suffering an acromioclavicular sprain in his left shoulder in the same game.

For his part, the Uruguayan coach Alfredo Arias summoned Anderson Plata for the first time, one of the new hires of the “Powerful” for the South American, who returned to Colombian soccer after passing through Al-Adalah, from Saudi Arabia.

Medellín will have to row against the current on Wednesday at El Nuevo Gasómetro in Buenos Aires after losing 0-1 in the match played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where a goal from Paraguayan attacker Adam Bareiro has San Lorenzo up in the series, in the debut de Arias on the powerful bench.

To look for the comeback against the Argentines, the red team will not be able to count on the attacker Edwuin Cetré, sent off in the first game of the tie, in which the midfielder Andrés Ricaurte and the wingers Andrés Ibargüen and Felipe Pardo will not be able to play due to injury.

Luciano Pons’ opinion on the duel against San Lorenzo

“We played a good game beyond defeat. We played more than 70 minutes with one less and the team never felt that SanLorenzo was devastating it. The series is still open and we have what to go to overcome the result and reverse the situation, ”Pons told reporters.

The winner of this series will face Sao Paulo in the round of 16.

with Efe

