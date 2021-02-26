Dubai (Union)

The Happiness Card Committee of the Dubai Police General Command and “Medcare Hospitals Group” announced the establishment of a partnership between them, whereby the group and its facilities would join the discount program “Esaad”.

Medcare Hospitals Group will offer happiness card holders an exclusive 30% discount on medical services in its hospitals and clinics, and a 15% discount on dermatological and cosmetic services, in addition to all non-insurance medical services provided by the group in its branches in Dubai and Sharjah, in addition to all Branches of its medical clinics.

Mona Al-Ameri, Chairman of the Happiness Card Committee, said: Our contract with the “Medcare Hospitals Group” is one of the distinguished contracts in the health aspect, as it includes a network consisting of 4 multi-specialty hospitals, 4 specialized centers, and 9 integrated medical centers with all their facilities, with distinctive and exclusive discounts.