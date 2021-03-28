A gold medallion with Napoleon Bonaparte’s hair will be sold at an auction in France, the starting price of the lot is 1.5 thousand euros (more than 130 thousand rubles). The auction will take place on April 11, Komsomolskaya Pravda reports.

The first owner of the medallion with a lock of hair embedded in it was Count Emmanuel de Las Cases, who accompanied Napoleon to exile to Saint Helena. After the death of the commander, the count took out a medallion from the island, into which he put a lock from the head of the deceased emperor.

Along with the medallion, the purchaser will receive a letter from Count Cases from 1815, stating that Napoleon’s hair was cut aboard the ship HMS Northumberland in 1815.

In 2019, the boots that belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte were sold at an auction in Paris. Black leather boots in size 40 went under the hammer for 117.2 thousand euros. Initially, their cost was estimated at 50-80 thousand euros. These boots Napoleon wore in exile on the island of Saint Helena, where he died in 1821.