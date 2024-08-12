According to Luiz Lima (PL-RJ), the government’s MP to exempt Olympic medalists takes longer than the bill

The deputy Luiz Lima (PL-RJ), author of a PL (bill) to exempt Olympic medalists from awarding prizes, criticized the president’s decision this Monday (Aug 12, 2024) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to edit a MP (provisional measure) with the same objective.

“President Lula, unable to bear the fact that it was an initiative by a right-wing congressman, in his eagerness to play politics, created a provisional measure exempting these athletes from paying taxes. However, it will be a slower process, since we would approve the urgent request tomorrow and, on Wednesday [14.ago]the bill. Next week it would be approved in the Senate and then it would go to the president for sanction, it would already be finalized”said the congressman.

To the Poder360the deputy stated that the opposition will not work to overturn the government’s MP and pass the bill that would go to the plenary, but argued that it would be more appropriate for the athletes to have the proposal processed more quickly.

Lima highlighted that, with the deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) –who would be the rapporteur of the project–, obtained 495 signatures from the 513 deputies for the approval of the urgency request. According to him, the agenda was a consensus in the House.

“Provisional measure, joint committee and there goes almost 150 days for them to actually validate it. So, President Lula took the leading role away from the Chamber of Deputies, and the process will be slower. I would like to thank the 495 deputies of this House, from the left and the right, who signed the urgent request, which would be much faster than the provisional measure of the current president.”he declared.